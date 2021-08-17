Brent Jordan was among Joplin School Board members who last week voted to strip away mask-wearing recommendations for school students and staff in nearly all scenarios for the upcoming year — despite medical recommendations to the contrary. In doing so, he unfairly and inaccurately attacked “the media” for politicization of masking.
One of Jordan’s arguments against masks was that more children died of flu in 2019 than from COVID-19 in either of the past two years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pediatric flu deaths hit a record high of 199 during the 2019-20 season. COVID-19 deaths from the onset of the pandemic through Monday numbered 457 for children 0-17. A report from the American Academy of Pediatrics from last week shows 378 cumulative COVID-19 child deaths, based on reporting from 43 states, New York City, Puerto Rico and Guam.
During a Friday night special session of the board, he used the argument to try to draw a distinction between how schools respond during flu season and how they respond during COVID-19, and in doing so, he threw us — and all news media — under the bus.
“We didn’t shut down our schools in 2019, we didn’t go to an A/B schedule, we didn’t mandate masks. So what’s different? ... It’s the noise. It’s the media. You’ve all heard the saying, ‘If it bleeds, it leads.’ And the media benefits greatly by casting fear on our country, and I think this is a great example of that.”
It’s true the Globe has provided a lot of coverage on the pandemic. We’ve reported news and information about the virus and vaccines that have come from public officials, hospitals and medical experts, locally and nationally. That’s our job. But it has hardly been beneficial to us.
Thousands of people working in journalism lost their jobs during the pandemic, a direct result of lost revenue as advertisers closed, reduced their operations or tightened their budgets. More than 85 local newsrooms across the country have completely closed since the start of the pandemic, according to the Poynter Institute.
Here at the Globe, we haven’t been immune to the challenges. COVID-19 illness has touched every department here and many employees.
And we are definitely not “noise.” We are your local newspaper, sifting through information to find and present the facts. We take our job seriously and are committed, throughout all the difficulties of the pandemic, to delivering you the facts each and every day.
As another school year approaches, local educators and boards have tough decisions at hand. But rather than resorting to media bashing or pretending the health threat is blown out of proportion, boards should be relying on the advice of the medical community. Our children’s safety should not take a back seat to rhetoric.
Ironically, there is a medical doctor on the board — Michael Joseph, who cast the lone dissenting vote against relaxing the district’s mask policies even further than already recommended.
Apparently, his concerns were lost in the noise.
