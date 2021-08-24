Joplin, we hardly recognize you.
How well we remember this community rallying together in the aftermath of the 2011 tornado that took 161 lives.
But if you had told us then that a decade later we’d be living through another disaster, this one claiming a similar amount of lives — 160 Joplin residents as of Monday — but that we’d instead be deeply divided, turning on each other, and dismissive of science, medicine, the media and of the same federal government that rushed to our rescue a decade ago ... well, we would have bet against it.
After all, it was just 10 years ago that neighbors and friends were racing into the disaster zone to help. Now they won’t even take 30 minutes and get a shot.
Old values are in question.
Monday, for a brief moment, it looked like Joplin had turned a corner — the state reported that Joplin was the first city in Missouri to hit a vaccination rate of 50%. We were skeptical, of course, because we get those letters from people who think their government and the scientists and the media lie to them. We get those angry calls and venomous online remarks after our editorials advocating masks for schoolchildren and mandatory vaccines for health care workers.
A little probing undid the number. The city’s vaccination rate is actually at only 37%, meaning nearly two out of every three people have opted out of the vaccine for one reason or another. They believe it when they are told they cannot trust the scientific and medical community. They believe it when they are told they should not trust the same government that helped pick this town up off its knees just a decade ago.
There was some good news on Monday, however. Both Joplin hospitals and the local health departments have seen demand for the vaccine start to rise locally, but it shouldn’t have taken another surge in coffin sales to get there.
Something has changed. This city didn’t erupt when schools, stores and churches were forced to close in 1918 during an earlier pandemic; it didn’t erupt when the school district required smallpox vaccinations and told parents their children would be taken out of school if they didn’t get a shot.
“No difficulty is anticipated in having parents consent to the vaccination of their children,” this paper reported during a smallpox epidemic in 1917.
How we got from that to where we are today ... well, that’s too big a question for this small a space. What’s important is that we recognize the urgency of getting back to the old values — back to a place where we we made sacrifices for our neighbors and understood that we’re all in this together — as we were doing just a decade ago.
Something has changed.
We have changed.
The legacy we want to leave our children is 2011 — not 2021.
