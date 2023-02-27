If you haven’t already, drive by the Olivia at the corner of Fourth Street and Moffet Avenue.
New windows are in. It looks fantastic. The Olivia, described as the “handsomest apartment house in the West,” in 1906, is being renovated after decades of neglect.
It’s one of a number of signs of Joplin’s history is coming back to life.
And what a moment for that to happen, as the city prepares for its 150th birthday in a few weeks.
A few blocks away, cleanout and work continues on the fire-damaged Cleveland Apartments at 801-807 W. First St. and 104 N. Jackson Ave.. They were originally owned by William Phelps Cleveland, who made a fortune when mining was booming and built the stone and concrete apartments. They are of the Prairie School and Ozark Vernacular styles, according to architects and, like the Olivia, were originally a tony place for some of Joplin’s wealthier residents.
Also nearby, work continues on three of the city’s 19th-century historic homes. If you drive by the Olivia, be sure to check out the historic Schifferdecker house, 422 S. Sergeant Ave., and the Zelleken house, 406 S. Sergeant Ave. Those two, along with the nearby house of A.H. Rogers, will become part of a living history museum developed by a trust of the David and Debra Humphreys family.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, the green facade came down over the weekend from the Pearl Brothers building, 617 S. Main St.
It’s was amazing to see that historic brick work underneath. The property will be closed for the next couple of years so that it can be renovated. The building’s upper floors will become apartments. The lower floor will continue as retail.
Should we keep going?
Work is continuing on the former YMCA building, 501 S. Wall Ave. Crews have been tearing out ceilings, floors and walls to get down to the bones of the original building.
“It’s gotten really interesting as we’ve gotten into this project,” Sawyer Smith told us not long ago. He’s general manager of the company that owns the building, Blue Haven Investments and Homes. “As we’ve pulled stuff up, we get to see the original historic character of this building.
“When the old running track was pulled up on the top floor, the outlines of the original dormitory rooms from the 1920s were exposed. The fun part of that is we’re going to turn this back into living space.”
There’s more coming in this sesquicentennial year, and add we applaud the effort of the owners, developers and builders, the Downtown Joplin Alliance and others who are behind these projects.
