On Nov. 2, Joplin voters will be asked whether or not to support a use tax when they go to the polls.
There are several things that recommend it. We want to address two.
The first is the matter of simple fairness. Buy a pair of running shoes or a new dress at a Joplin brick-and-mortar store that has invested in our community, hired our friends, family members and neighbors, and that store has to charge customers the existing city sales tax. Even better, those tax dollars go back into our community — our money reinvested in our streets, parks and public safety.
But buy those shoes online from an out-of-state vendor who has not even heard of Joplin, let alone invested in our community, and who has not hired any of our friends, family members or neighbors, and that vendor does not have to collect it.
There is inherently unfair, and flies in the face of common sense, in that it disadvantages the local business that has invested in the community, as well as the community itself.
The use tax is not a new tax, either, in that if you shopped local all the time, with Joplin merchants rather than online, you wouldn’t pay any additional taxes. In fact, Joplin voters already have approved these sales taxes; this is just a matter of making sure all businesses are treated the same, of applying the existing taxes evenly.
The second issue is the question of what Joplin residents want. To his credit, one of the first things City Manager Nick Edwards did when he got here was survey residents and conduct a listening tour. Joplin residents laid out an agenda, and from the 7,000 or so comments, Edwards distilled several priorities:
• Improve the appearance of the community.
• Address declining neighborhoods.
• Increase economic opportunities for all.
• Address homelessness.
• Reduce crime and increase safety.
• Create and grow resilient revenue to improve city service levels and maintain infrastructure.
Can we get an amen to that list?
Really, who would disagree with one or any of those goals? But, to take but one example, addressing declining neighborhoods means hiring more staff — code enforcement officers, for example — and also reinvesting in our community through a resurrected JHAP — Joplin Homeowner Assistance Program — a proven initiative that helped this community get back on its feet and maintain the population after we were hit by the 2011 tornado.
The use tax, which will generate a projected $3.7 million annually in new revenue, is the way to pay for these priorities. Our priorities.
Critical mass is building in Joplin. You can see with all that steel going up downtown. Great things are happening. We think now is the right time to reinvest in ourselves, and that Proposition Action, the use tax, is the right way to do that.
More than half the cities in Missouri have a use tax; Joplin is the largest community without one.
We can and should change that, by supporting the use tax on Nov. 2.
