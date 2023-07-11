With temperatures expected to hit triple digits again this week (Wednesday) and highs in the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday, we’re glad Missouri is one of those states with a hot-weather rule for utilities. In fact, only 19 states have such a rule in the summer.
Missouri’s ought to be modified, however.
Meanwhile, our neighbor to the west, Kansas, needs such a rule.
According to the Missouri Public Service Commission, between June 1 and Sept. 30, residential customers are protected from having their electric or natural gas service disconnected due to nonpayment if the National Weather Service local forecast between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. for the following 24 hours predicts that the temperature will rise above 95 degrees or the heat index is predicted to rise above 105 degrees. (Missouri and most states also have a cold weather rule in effect for the winter.)
We recommend aligning Missouri’s with the National Weather Service heat advisory standard. NWS issues a heat advisory within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions, and the general rule for the advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least 2 days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees. Five degrees may not seem like a lot, but it is.
Oklahoma also has a summer rule, and Kansas regulators should look to what their neighbors are doing.
To its credit, the state of Missouri also requires utilities to work with homeowners and renters, allowing them, for example, to extend payments on which they are behind over 12 months, and allowing utilities to forego requiring a deposit when hot weather rules are in place.
Two things are happening simultaneously that should have regulators taking a new look at the rules.
One: The planet is warming. The Earth just last week marked its hottest day since records began. U.S. scientists found the planet’s daily average temperature hit 17.23 degrees Celsius on July 6, making it the third time in just four days that the Earth broke that record.
The European Union’s climate change service also recently confirmed that the Earth just recorded its hottest June on record.
Two: Many people face what is being called “energy insecurity,” meaning they have trouble affording power.
Sanya Carley, professor of energy policy at the University of Pennsylvania, and David Konisky a professor at the O’Neill School of Public Affairs at Indiana University, have cited data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing that “1 in 4 American households experience some form of energy insecurity each year, with no appreciable improvement over the past decade.”
They also reported, “Energy utility providers shut off electricity to at least 3 million customers in 2022 who had missed a bill payment. Over 30% of these disconnections happened in the three summer months, during a year that was the fifth hottest on record. ...
“For many low-income households, the risk of a power shut-off reoccurs month after month. In a recent study, we found that over the course of a single year, half of all households whose power was disconnected dealt with disconnections multiple times as they struggled to pay their bills.”
