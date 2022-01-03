Brace yourself. The arrival of the new year means a new legislative session is imminent.
Phill Brooks, longtime Missouri Capitol correspondent, believes prohibiting COVID-19 restrictions will be among the priorities, as more than two dozen bills have been pre-filed that would restrict mask mandates, block vaccination requirements, and otherwise limit the power of local communities to respond to a pandemic.
Brooks said one measure would make any employer, including a government agency, liable for “physical, mental, or emotional injury” from a required vaccination.
Holding businesses accountable for following the best health guidance available seems reckless and punitive. Another measure up for consideration would require businesses such as bars and concert venues to serve the unvaccinated, even if that would keep many other vaccinated customers away.
We urge lawmakers to remember a few things when they weigh these measures:
First: Their history. Republicans have always maintained — or used to — that local control was best. They trusted city leaders, school board members and health departments, as well as businesses, to make decisions that were best for their community and their employees. Not so today, as they have abandoned local control across a number of fronts in favor of legislative overreaction and overreach.
Second: Our history. The city of Joplin has used its authority to close schools, churches, bars, theaters and other businesses sparingly, and perhaps not since the 1918 influenza pandemic. Hardly an example of abuse. Likewise the school district has required smallpox vaccinations during outbreaks and told parents their children would be taken out of school if they didn’t get the vaccination. Local officials have not overstepped.
Should any of these measures make it through, they will present a challenge to Gov. Mike Parson, who planted his flag on the ground of local control. Indeed, “local control” was his justification for state inaction at times when health experts were advocating otherwise. “What I am opposed of is mandates from this position to the people of this state. People on the local level should have a voice. You should have a voice through your county commissioners, through your city councils, through your mayors,” Parson said.
What if that voice is for mask mandates? What if it is for restrictions on businesses? What if is for vaccination requirements?
“What we did in this state is that I do truly believe in local control and will continue to support the decisions that they make,” Parson also said.
Our advice: Trust local health care professional to assess the situation and provide guidance. Trust local leaders to make the best decision for their communities. Trust local voters to elect people capable of making the right choice.
Trust us.
