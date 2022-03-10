In June 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved a $25 million bond issue for new construction in the Joplin School District.
How overwhelmingly? The measure needed a four-sevenths majority, or 57.14%, to pass; it received an unbelievable 79% of the vote.
The bulk of the bond issue is for the new Dover Hill Elementary School, which is being built in the north part of Joplin to replace Columbia and West Central schools. If you have driven along North Main Street anytime recently, then you have seen how much progress has been made and how much that school is starting to take shape. It is projected to be complete later this year.
You might not have noticed another project that was funded by the same bond issue. It was a smaller, less costly project: an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School. But to teachers, staff and students there, it was incredibly important.
The addition, which paved the way for the removal of the modular unit in use at the school, includes space for two new kindergarten classes, a conference room known as a “think tank,” two special education classrooms, a Title 1 reading classroom and a large open space. There also is room for a school garden outside.
The new structure opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late October. A little more than four months later, how does Kelsey Norman like it?
“Love” would be the more appropriate word, Principal Julie Munn recently told us.
“We are able to accommodate lots of small-group work in many different locations. We are able to have a space to do parent involvement activities and other meetings such as PTO and organization meetings,” she said. “We are able to open up our space for kindergarten to collaborate with a larger group as well. Our kindergarten, special education and Title rooms have so much space, and teachers are all able to have their own teaching space. We no longer have to meet with kids in hallways and closets because we have plenty of space. We love our addition.”
That sounds like a major stamp of approval and a job well done on this project. Voters clearly knew what they were doing when they supported this bond issue, and as a result, this school has been updated, modernized and brought on par with other schools in the district in terms of safety and space needs.
