Joplin unveiled a couple of new features last week that residents should be proud of.
One is a new addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School, paid for by a voter-approved bond issue. The structure, on the north side of the existing school, frees up precious space elsewhere in the building and, most importantly, eliminates the need for modular units on the property.
The addition features standard-size kindergarten classrooms, spaces for both small- and large-group gatherings, and classrooms for the special education department.
Its construction will mean more space is available in the original school building for classes, specialty subjects like art and music, and special services. Students and staff won’t be so crowded, and the spaces have been designed for flexibility to accommodate the school’s needs well into the future.
Well done on this project to the Joplin School District, and many thanks to the voters who made it possible.
Kelsey Norman wasn’t the only thing in Joplin that expanded with new features last week.
The Rotary Clubs of Joplin Sculpture Garden at Mercy Park also unveiled three new sculptures, for a total of 15 now on display in the park. The newest additions are “Bridge of Brotherhood” and Sunshine Every Day,” both by Angela Mia De la Vega, and “Wishing On a Star,” by Catherine Gray Johnston.
There is quite the menagerie at the park now, with sculptures of not only a variety of people in myriad poses but also a rabbit, a cat, a snail, two giraffes and two deer. Each sculpture evokes a different emotion, brings to mind a different memory, and no two walks in the park are the same.
The sculpture garden is an amazing project of the Rotary clubs of Joplin, who have made it their mission to expand access to public art in this community. They also hope to keep that expansion going by adding a few sculptures every year.
The Joplin area is lucky to have a garden like this and a group of people dedicated to keeping art accessible for everyone.
