Kids these days!
The next time you hear someone mutter that in a way that disparages and puts down young people, point them to the pages of The Joplin Globe.
There’s not a week that goes by that this paper doesn’t have stories of their achievements, accomplishments and selflessness in the paper. Not a week.
Last week was another good example.
We wrote about two local sisters who were inspired to launch a community food pantry, Alizeh and Sania Hammad, 17, of Pittsburg, Kansas, incoming seniors at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
They’ve developed a project called Sate Crate, a free food pantry stocked with nonperishables. Sate Crate will be placed at the front gate of the Islamic Society of Joplin, 1805 W 32nd St., and will be filled with food that can be taken as needed. Donations of prepackaged food can be dropped off in the pantry. Monthly food drives will also be held at the Islamic Society of Joplin.
The siblings told us they wanted to do their part in eradicating hunger in the region after witnessing the number of Afghanistan refugees resettling in the region who need support services.
Food insecurity is the lack of access to adequate food for an active, healthy life because of limited money or other resources, and it affects more than refugees.
In Southwest Missouri, 1 in 5 children and 1 in 6 adults face hunger, according to Springfield-based Ozarks Food Harvest.
To these teens, we say thank you for your kindness and your example.
Volunteer Corps
Also last week we told about the work of seven students with the Youth Volunteer Corps of Joplin who spent nearly 25 hours at Joplin’s Empire Market, dedicating a majority of their time in the community garden.
“Yeah, I get bored at home sitting around all day,” Joplin High School student Noah Hernandez, 15, told us while watering plants. He also said this was “a way for me to come out here and help this place and our community, keeping active and having fun.”
Sara Thompson, team leader for the corps, said this was the first of several summer projects planned at local nonprofits. The corps, a youth service program, is part of an international network dedicated to creating volunteer opportunities to address community needs and inspiring youth for a lifetime commitment to service, Thompson said.
Once again, well done, and thank you.
Area athletes
And, in case you missed it, The Joplin Globe has been profiling the remarkable stories of young men and women who were at the top in their respective high school sports. We’ll be telling you next weekend about the Globe’s male and female athletes of the year. Look for that.
Pretty darned impressive, we think.
