Let's hear a round of applause for our neighbor to the west.
Earlier this month, a state board that oversees water policy put language in its official report noting that the "policy of planned depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer is no longer in the best interest of the state of Kansas.”
That means its not in our best interest either.
“It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by an official state body,” said Connie Owen, director of the Kansas Water Office. “… This is nothing less than historic.”
For about 70 years, according to reporting by the Kansas Reflector, Kansas policies and decisions were built around the idea that eventually the Ogallala would dry up, but now the Kansas Water Authority, composed of agricultural and industrial water users and utilities, voted to scrap the a policy of “planned depletion.”
“It’s time to deal with this while we still have some choices,” John Bailey, a member of the Kansas Water Authority from Pittsburg, told the Kansas Reflector. “If we don’t, we’re going to find ourselves in a very bad situation.”
The future of the aquifer isn't just vital to Kansas farmers but to Missouri and the world.
For starters, the aquifer supplies water to producers who grow one-sixth of the world’s grain.
Second, if you think our neighbors in the drier West aren't eyeing our water wealth in Missouri and elsewhere in the Midwest, you haven't been paying attention.
One scenario, although it seems far-fetched to us, is a proposal to pipe water hundreds of miles from the Missouri River to replenish the aquifer.
Equally wild, one company has approached regulators in Minnesota and Iowa about mining underground water, as well as Mississippi River water, and shipping billions of gallons annually to states out West.
The fact that extreme proposals are being discussed is an indication of the seriousness of the problem.
The Ogallala Aquifer underlies parts of eight states from South Dakota to Texas. For decades, according to the Kansas Reflector, the water was used with little thought of ensuring enough remained for future generations. Some parts of the aquifer now have half the water they had before irrigation began, the Reflector reports, and in parts of Kansas there is only an estimated 10 years of water left.
Author Lucas Bessire, in his book, "Running Out," writes that our neighbors in Kansas are on the front line of the global water crisis, with similar stories about groundwater extraction and depletion being reported in China, the Arabian Peninsula, India, Australia, South America and more.
"The planet's supply of freshwater is unable to meet the demands that intensive agriculture places on it," Bessire wrote. "It is predicted to only get worse. Pollution and population growth combine to make access to safe water an urgent concern for people across the world."
Kudos to Kansas for taking this step.
Success or failure there is likely to affect all of us.
