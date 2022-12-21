Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, light to moderate snow expected with low visibility. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 3 inches. Brief freezing rain possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to Midnight CST Thursday Night. For the Wind Chill Warning, from Noon Thursday to Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&