Oklahoma’s history of botched and problematic executions invigorates the case for abolishing the death penalty.
The latest death, that of John Marion Grant last Thursday in McAlester, is more of the same.
It was described this way by a media witness: “He did convulse more than two dozen times, and those were pretty violent convulsions while he was strapped to the gurney. Then he began to vomit. The vomit pooled in his mouth and ran down his face. At that point, he was still trying to breathe because you could see bubbles coming out of his mouth as he attempted to breathe.”
The state downplayed the execution, saying it “was carried out in accordance with Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ protocols and without complication.”
Yet, medical experts interviewed by the AP after Grant’s death called into question those protocols, and all agreed that the dosage of the sedative midazolam was “massive,” with one expert even calling the dosage “insane.”
Midazolam is followed by two more drugs, vecuronium bromide, a paralytic, and then potassium chloride, which stops the heart.
Oklahoma’s protocols call for administering 500 milligrams of midazolam; some other states also use that dosage in executions. But Jonathan Groner, an Ohio State University medical school surgery professor and lethal injection expert, told the AP after Grant’s execution: “It’s just an insane dose and there’s probably no data on what that could cause.”
Prisons director Scott Crow said the next day that Grant’s vomiting “was not pleasant to watch, but I do not believe it was inhumane.” Crow also said that “regurgitation is not a completely uncommon instance or occurrence with someone who is undergoing sedation.”
But a witness to Grant’s execution, AP journalist Sean Murphy, who has covered 14 executions, said he’s never seen a prisoner vomit while being administered the lethal drugs. And Michael Graczyk, a retired Associated Press reporter who has witnessed the death penalty used more than 450 times, recently said he only remembered someone vomiting in one of those instances. Dr. Karen Sibert, an anesthesiologist and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, also disputed the statement by prison officials, saying that type of nausea is not normally associated with the class of drugs that includes midazolam. A lack of oxygen could have caused convulsions, along with Grant’s high levels of anxiety and distress, she said.
States began using midazolam in recent years after other drugs, such sodium thiopental, became unavailable, but its use has been associated with other flawed executions and adverse reactions.
Oklahoma has six more executions scheduled to take place through March, the next in two weeks. We urge state officials to end the death penalty, but failing that, they need to halt the impending executions until they review their procedures, the drugs used, and can explain what went wrong last week.
At the very least, stop defending what happened. This was clearly another in a line of troublesome executions, casting further doubt on a practice and a state already darkened by its use.
