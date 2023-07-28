The U.S. House of Representatives this week voted to rescind federal protections for two species — the lesser prairie chicken and the northern long-eared bat.
The former is not found in Missouri, but its range does get into much of Kansas and Oklahoma; the latter is found throughout Missouri.
Our challenge to lawmakers, one of whom (U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., chair of the House Natural Resources Committee) called the Endangered Species Act outdated: What, then, is the plan to help species that are in trouble?
There is one. We’ll get to that in a minute ... but first, a couple of numbers: According to federal officials, the lesser prairie chicken may have once numbered in the millions, but now the population is down to about 30,000. The northern long-eared bat has seen its population reduced by 97% or more because of a fungus.
The story is the same across the animal and plant kingdom. In all, the Lewis and Clark expedition identified nearly 100 previously unknown species or subspecies of animals, as well as numerous plant species. Today, 40% of those are in trouble, and many are at risk of extinction. Some of what they saw, like the Carolina parakeet along the Missouri-Kansas border, are also extinct. The American Fisheries Society not so long ago concluded that 39% of all fish species in North America are disappearing at a rate that worries conservationists and anglers. The Nature Conservancy reports large numbers of species on the edge: 70% of mussels in North America are either gone or on the edge.
And grassland birds are among the most imperiled. We hope our own experience in Missouri with grassland birds serves as a warning. Today, there are fewer than 100 greater prairie chickens left in the state, and it and other relatives of the lesser prairie chicken are in trouble. One of those relatives, the heath hen, is extinct.
The best path is prevention — provide enough habitat and protection to keep species from declining in the first place.
But is there a way to do that?
Yes, and it’s called the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. While it has strong bipartisan support, it has not made it out of Congress. (Former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, by the way, was one of driving forces behind RAWA.)
Tyler Schwartze, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, has previously called RAWA “the most significant wildlife conservation bill in the last half-century ... and this bold, bipartisan bill will tackle the problem at scale without new taxes or regulation.”
Right now, nearly 700 animals and plants in Missouri — everything from predators to pollinators — are in decline and have been identified as species of conservation concern. Nationwide, there are an estimated 12,000 species on a downward path.
Recovering America’s Wildlife Act will dedicate $1.4 billion annually nationwide — more than $20 million for Missouri — to local and voluntary efforts to protect species of conservation concern. Blunt previously said it “will be among the largest, most significant investments in wildlife and habitat conservation.”
It is supported by more than 1,500 organizations representing state fish and wildlife agencies, sportsmen and women, conservation groups, environmental activists, and industry associations and businesses.
It’s not enough to remove federal protections. Lawmakers need to get behind solutions that work. One of those is the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.
