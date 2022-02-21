A number of bills in Jefferson City target Missouri 115-year-old initiative petition process, and all with the same end-game in mind: Make it harder — if not impossible — to pass anything.
We entreat lawmakers to leave it alone.
Right now, it takes signatures from 8% of voters in six of Missouri’s eight Congressional districts to qualify an issue for the statewide ballot. Some lawmakers want to raise that to 10% in all eight districts. Some want two-thirds of voters to have to approve a constitutional amendment, rather than a simple majority.
Another measure would require that these petitions be approved by a majority of registered voters, rather than a majority of voters who go to the polls. As the Associated Press noted recently, right now, if 1 million people vote, 500,001 votes are needed to approve an amendment. If that is changed to a “a majority of registered voters,” that would make it nearly impossible to get something passed. In November 2020, there were about 4.3 million registered voters. That would mean it would take roughly 2.15 million votes to pass a future constitutional amendment under the proposal. It means that in a typical-turnout election, a constitutional amendment couldn’t pass even if 100% of voters support it.
The argument for tightening the initiative petition process is based on the mistaken assumption that it is too easy now to get a measure passed. It isn’t. Most measures that are attempted don’t successed. Medicaid expansion is a good example of why we need this. It was evident for a long time that Missourians favored this, yet it got nowhere in Jefferson City, so voters took the matter into their hands, putting the amendment on the ballot, and then approving it 53% to 47%, bypassing lawmakers altogether.
Under these proposals, it wouldn’t have passed, and likely would never have made it to voters.
But even if the initiative petition process is an easy one, so what?
That’s is the people’s right.
Recently, Carl Bearden, a former Republican lawmaker, urged voters to reject the changes, saying in The Kansas City Star: “The freedom to have a say on important issues is a fundamental right — and Missouri’s 115-year-old ballot measure process allows voters to circumvent partisan divides and directly get things done for the people. ... the legislature should resist further changes that would create massive roadblocks to access or inject politics into the people’s use of their reserved power.”
We agree.
Bearden also noted that former Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft had to fight off similar attempts from Democrats when they were in power. Ashcroft said: “It is through the initiative process that those who have no influence with elective representatives may take their cause directly to the people. The General Assembly should be reluctant, therefore, to enact legislation which places any impediments on the initiative power which are inconsistent with the reservation found in the constitution.”
