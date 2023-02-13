We all had “that” teacher at one time or another.
You know, the teacher nobody wanted because they were tough, uncompromising, and held you accountable.
Yet they also knew you were tough enough to handle it so they wouldn’t settle for excuses, laziness or anything less than your best effort.
They were ones who wanted to teach you not just the subject matter, but a life lesson: Life is not going to take excuses or abide laziness, and will demand nothing less than your best, so get used to stepping up.
We’ve all that other teacher.
You know, the one everybody wanted.
The one who could make a dull subject come alive. They introduced you to great literature, giving you a copy of “Beowulf” and the short stories of Mark Twain. They helped you see that the classics weren’t relics from a dusty old age and helped you see that “The Odyssey” is far more than an adventure story.
They were the teacher who could make physics and chemistry pop with exciting experiments.
If you are successful, it’s due in (perhaps large) part to the teachers you met along the way.
Now is your chance to recognize those teachers in the classrooms today, teaching our children and grandchildren.
The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce has opened its annual Golden Apple nominations.
According to the chamber: “The purpose of the Golden Apple Awards Program is to recognize excellence in the teaching profession and to inform the public of the exceptional quality of instruction in the Joplin community. It is also an opportunity to recognize the importance of education and the tremendous resource we have in our teaching professionals.”
One teacher is honored in each of the following four categories:
• Grades K-2. • Grades 3-5. • Grades 6-8. • Grades 9-12. The nominee must be a certified classroom teacher who instructs students on a daily basis, and must be teaching during the 2022-2023 school year in a public or private schools in Joplin.
A nominee may not be a previous recipient of the Golden Apple Award.
The chamber cites American historian Henry Brooks Adams: “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.”
You can learn more and file your nomination at https://joplincc.com/goldenapple.
