The Joplin Trails Coalition has a great vision for our area.
They need our support to get there.
They want to link the area’s two most popular trails, the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway and the 16-mile Ruby Jack, meaning that all the largest communities in Jasper County — Joplin, Webb City, Carthage and Carl Junction — would be connected.
Community leaders want it; the public wants it, too.
That much was clear from a public input session this week at the Joplin Public Library.
Funding, of course, is the trick. Trails take time and money, but we need to recognize that they are a great investment. One study in Maryland found for every $2 spent on trail management and maintenance, the state generated more than $3 in trail-related tax income. We know that many businesses and homeowners want to be along or to have easy access to a trail. According to the American Hiking Society, the opening of a 35-mile stretch of trail in Missouri had an immediate impact, with 61 businesses along the trail saying they noticed an increase in business right away, 11 reporting the trail “strongly influenced their decision on where to locate,” and another 17 saying they grew their business in response to the trail traffic.
We could go on, and there was a day when these arguments had to be made to skeptical neighbors and communities.
No so anymore.
The question today is: How do we go forward? How can we help the JTC complete its vision?
The first thing you can do is support them by joining. Membership is one of their key sources of funding. Individual/family memberships are only $35. Go to https://www.joplin trailscoalition.org/contribute.
They hold fundraising rides each year, and they also have public work days. All the details are on their website.
What we have learned about trails is their synergistic power: As trails get bigger, their draw grows, their constituency grows, their economy grows. As more miles are added and more communities are connected and more services are offered, the trails go from being local to regional destinations to even statewide destinations. Larger trails like the Katy go from being state-level attractions to national and even international destinations.
“Once you get the momentum going, the public starts seeing the possibilities. Once you get the awareness of what is possible, then the money will be there,” Bob Herbst, JTC president, told us recently.
Help keep the momentum building. Join the JTC and get involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.