It’s time Missouri considers joining the ranks of those states that have ended the death penalty.
At the very least, it’s time to launch the conversation, as the case against the death penalty builds and support for it falls among all demographic groups, including conservatives, church leaders and religious organizations, as well as legal and constitutional experts.
Let’s begin the conversation by challenging the view that the death penalty is a conservative position. Many conservatives abhor it — and for conservative reasons — including budget hawks, pro-life conservatives and those wary of giving government too much power.
“The death penalty is so problematic, it’s so broken, there is something there for everyone,” Hannah Cox told us recently. She is the senior national manager for Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty.
Foremost among the reasons to begin this conversation is the alarming number of times courts have been wrong.
According to the Death Penalty Information Center, at least 185 people who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death have been exonerated. “These wrongful capital convictions have happened in 29 different states and in 118 different counties, showing that, in whatever part of the country they are tried, capital defendants face an inherent risk of wrongful conviction.”
Four of those cases were in Missouri.
Cox told us that one person has been exonerated for every eight who have been executed in recent years.
Questions of race, mental illness and poverty raise other serious doubts about the fairness of its use.
Death penalty cases also drag on sometimes for decades, forcing victims to relive their loss through repeated hearings and appeals.
“The sad reality is that the death penalty handcuffs the surviving families of homicide victims to decades of legal procedures,” explained one woman, whose son was murdered.
Then there’s the matter of cost. Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty notes that “even states with the fewest protections and a faster process face exorbitant death penalty costs. In Texas, for example, the death penalty still costs an average of three times more than 40 years in prison at maximum security.”
The cost for five recent federal executions was nearly $1 million each.
That same organization notes that in the decades since the U.S. Supreme Court upheld its use, “we have tinkered with the death penalty in an effort to make it fair, accurate, and effective. Yet the system continues to fail. It is, the group argues, “a system marked by inefficiency, inequity, and inaccuracy.”
Opposing the death penalty should not be seen as being anti-justice or soft on crime. Locking up the worst criminals for life without parole is still a strong penalty — one that can be done much more expediently at much less cost to taxpayers with less of a toll on victims’ families.
As an editorial board, we don’t pretend to have all the answers. But what we do have is a forum to launch the conversation in our community, a conversation we believe is overdue.
We want to know what you think, and to hear your concerns.
Let’s talk.
Email your perspective to aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
