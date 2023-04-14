Shhhhh.
Listen.
Hellbenders are talking.
They have a message for us.
We should tell you first that no creature may have more stacked against it than the Ozark hellbender.
Its name for one. As if hellbender isn’t bad enough, it’s also called the snot otter. Conservationist Aldo Leopold, who caught the large salamanders with frequency in the Current River a century ago, called them “hideous waterdogs.”
Then there’s the appearance: It has a mouth as wide as its head. Wrinkled skin over its flattened body and large tail is covered with mucus, and it has folds of skin along the length of its body. Its legs are short, with toes that look like the budding fingers of a fetus. And on each side of its head are two tiny dots for eyes. Many hellbenders in the wild are severely scarred, some deformed. It’s not easy being a hellbender.
As if all that isn’t enough, it’s also been threatened by —well, you name it — habitat degradation and loss across much of its limited range, disease, predation, declining water quality. All of it falls under the heading of human ignorance and indifference.
So threatened is the Ozark hellbender, in fact, that its Missouri population has plummeted in our lifetime more than 96%, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, from an estimated 27,000 in the wild to fewer than 1,000.
In 2011, it joined the federal endangered species list and scientists gave it 20 years before it disappeared from the planet. That’s the bad news.
However — and here’s the first bit of good news the hellbender has had in a while — there’s been a bottom-of-the-ninth rally to save it.
First came efforts by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Center for Hellbender Conservation (part of the St. Louis Zoo’s WildCare Institute) to capture some of the survivors in the wild and propagate them in an artificial environment. Recreating an Ozark stream was no small engineering feat, involving nest boxes made from chicken wire and concrete, as well as chillers and boilers, pumps and thousands of feet of tubes, pipes and valves connected to hundreds of aquariums where hellbenders are separated according to age and river of origin. Early on, scientists had success raising hellbenders from eggs collected from the wild, with those young being reintroduced into their parent rivers after they were implanted with small transmitters.
Last year, a milestone was reached: Scientists released their 10,000th captive-bred hellbender into the wild.
Now comes the biggest win of all so far: This week, MDC confirmed a zoo-raised hellbender released into the Current River nearly four years ago has successfully reproduced in the wild.
Missouri State Herpetologist Jeff Briggler, who has been one of the leaders of this effort, said: “This is the first documented event of a zoo-raised animal fathering a clutch of eggs in the wild.”
This is a win not just for the hellbender, but also for the Ozarks, as well as for endangered species everywhere, demonstrating that the long investment of time and resources pays off and can, at the least, help stabilize a plummeting species if not turn it around.
A century ago, Leopold defined conservation as “a state of harmony between men and land.”
The message of the Ozark hellbender is plain enough: That harmony doesn’t exist.
Still, step by step, often slowly, sometimes with missteps, we are discovering that it may not be impossible. Maybe that is the rest of the hellbender’s message: We can get there.
