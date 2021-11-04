We welcome the news that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved a version of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. That opens up the opportunity to immunize more than a half-million Missouri children.
We understand that some parents are hesitant, worried about the long-term effects of the vaccine.
But we encourage everyone to look to local physicians and health officials for guidance, more than 100 of of whom — from Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin, KCU, and Via Christi in Pittsburg, Kansas — signed a letter in August reminding the community that COVID-19 poses a serious threat to children.
In the letter, the experts warned: “With COVID-19 cases last year, we saw children with prolonged issues that can present weeks to months after initial infection, including heart, lung, kidney, blood vessel damage and death.”
Their letter also cited a recent study in The Lancet, a British medical journal, that found that four in 100 children hospitalized with COVID-19 may develop long-term neurological complications at a much higher rate than adults.
And at least 172 children ages 5 to 11 in the U.S. have died of COVID-19, according to the CDC.
In short, the risk to children from COVID-19 is real.
Beyond trusting our local health experts, we urge hesitant parents to weigh the unknown risk they fear from the vaccine against what we already know for certain.
We also remind hesitant parents that not only has the CDC approved the Pfizer-BioNTech version for children, but the American Academy of Pediatrics supports its use, too, saying in a statement: “Sharing this life-saving vaccine with our children is a huge step forward and provides us all with more confidence and optimism about the future.”
The AAP reported the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19.
“Safety data from the trials, which included more than 3,000 children who received the vaccine, found the most common reactions were pain at the injection site, fatigue and headache. Reactions were mostly mild or moderate. There were no serious adverse events related to the vaccine, including anaphylaxis or myocarditis, although the latter likely was too rare for detection in a trial of that size.”
It also cited studies that have found “the risk of myocarditis is greater from COVID-19 infection than from vaccination.”
Kimra Ross, a pediatrician with Freeman Health System, who was wearing a shirt that read, “Be Kind, immunize,” told us just this week: “My message as a pediatrician would be to please get the vaccine as soon as you can.”
We second her message, and call on hesitant parents not to trust social media, but to trust the same doctors, pediatricians and healthcare systems who have been looking after their children and their families for years and have a proven track record.
