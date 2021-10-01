Lots of good news this past week to celebrate.
Lots of great things to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.
Let’s start with Pro Musica’s announcement last week.
Their new season launches in December with a number of concerts, including one by jazz saxophonist Charles McPherson, a Joplin native, who was introduced to music via summer concerts held in his hometown, before moving on to Detroit.
His accomplishments and awards are too long to list in this space, but his week-long visit in February, titled “The Journey Home,” culminates with a free performance at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2022, at Central Christian Center, 401 Virginia Ave.
You will want to watch Pro Musica’s website, promusicajoplin.org, for online reservations and to learn more about other events they are bringing to town.
Speaking of musical accomplishments, Carl Junction’s Bluegrass Festival was a success last weekend, having been cancelled last fall because of COVID-19.
In its 24th year, the festival draws tens of thousands from around the region.
Thanks for the great time.
Meanwhile, Empty Bowls is gearing up for its annual fight against hunger.
You can get your artisan-crafted bowl now through Oct. 16 for a $30 donation and have it filled with hot soups made by one of 20 local restaurants on Nov. 18 at Joplin’s Empire Market. Proceeds from the event benefit four local charities in our area that are helping feed our poor neighbors: Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States, Hope Kitchen and Watered Gardens.
The Cassville Community Foundation, meanwhile, plans a great fundraiser for anyone looking to stay healthy, compete, help out a good cause and enjoy some of the best scenery in the Ozarks. They will hold a 10K race Saturday, Oct. 16, on the trails at Roaring River State Park, the state’s most popular park. It is the second year for the event.
You can sign up through Oct. 15, and learn more at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/Cassville/RoaringRiverTrailRunCCC. The cost is $40 per person, which supports the foundation.
“The entry fee goes to a great cause,” Rachael Freeman told us. “Each year we have a grant round and we give grants to nonprofits in the Barry County area.”
