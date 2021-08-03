You have the opportunity today to serve your community, a chance to help determine the path your city takes in the future, how it spends its money, what projects to prioritize.
You have the opportunity to make your voice heard by community leaders in the most direct way possible.
All you need to do is head to your local polling station and vote.
You won’t find much on the ballot in terms of volume. There aren’t any open state and national offices, with multiple candidates to choose from. There aren’t any major politicians’ names printed on the ballot that would elicit strong support or opposition from voters. There aren’t a plethora of initiatives with eye-catching terms like “medical marijuana” or “right to work” or “Medicaid expansion.”
No, what you’ll find is much more important: proposals that will dictate how much you spend in taxes when you shop your area retailers, how your local utility operates, whether improvements are made to your neighborhood parks. What happens to that drainage ditch just down the street from you, or to the school that your children attend, or to the public safety dispatch center that answers your 911 calls, is up to you.
If you need more information on any of these proposals, check out the voters’ guide in the Joplin Globe’s July 31 print edition, or go to our election section at joplinglobe.com.
And if you need any more motivation to head out today, consider this: Municipal elections unfortunately tend to have low voter turnout. In some small communities, low voter turnout translates into literally a few dozen people — and sometimes not even that many — who head to the polls. Your vote could be the difference in whether a ballot initiative passes or fails.
So get going. The polls are open until 7 p.m. Go exercise your right to vote and tell your community what you want.
