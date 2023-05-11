We applaud Missouri lawmakers, who last week voted to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage in the state from 60 days to 12 months.
The bill now goes to Gov. Mike Parson.
Parson also deserves credit for leading on this issue.
Earlier this year, in his annual State of the State address, he made the extension a priority and called the state’s high maternal mortality rate “embarrassing and absolutely unacceptable.” He also said the fact that most maternal deaths in the state are preventable is a “tragic Missouri statistic.”
“An area in which we are heartbroken to be failing is maternal mortality,” Parson said.
Missouri had the 12th-highest maternal mortality in the nation from 2018 to 2020.
“If we want healthy babies, we have to have healthy mamas,” Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, who sponsored a version of the legislation, told the Missouri Independent last week. “There are several postpartum illnesses that can creep up.”
Among them: Postpartum depression and heart issues. And some of these are not apparent within the existing 60-day window.
Previous testimony before lawmakers estimated 4,600 women a year would be helped by the bill.
A report published last August by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and compiled by the state’s Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review board assessed maternal deaths from 2017 to 2019. It found that each year an average of 61 Missouri women died while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy, putting the state’s pregnancy-related mortality ratio at 25.2 deaths per 100,000 births.
Overall, 74.5% of deaths were determined to be preventable — with more than half of those deaths occurring between 43 days and one year postpartum.
Missouri was one of the worst in the nation for maternal deaths — and infant deaths — with 6.2 infant deaths per 1,000 live births versus 5.8 on average nationally.
Medicaid requires states to cover pregnancy and postpartum care for women with incomes up to 196% of the poverty guideline for at least 60 days after a birth. A provision in the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021 allows states to extend postpartum coverage.
Kids Win Missouri called the passage a “HUGE WIN ... It’s a big day for moms & babies in Missouri!”
Thanks to Missouri senators, and to Parson and all who fought for this extension.
