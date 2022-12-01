If you’ve not yet had a chance to swing by the new memorial sculpture remembering the victims of the 2011 tornado, we urge you to do so.
The 17-foot memorial is on the east side of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue. It contains the following inscriptions: “JMR. 161. May 22, 2011” along one side and “Run. Remember. Rebuild” on the opposite side. At the bottom of the sculpture the shape of a feather flag is attached horizontally, and it contains the names of those who lost their lives in the tornado.
Our thanks to all those who made this happen, including Active Lifestyle Events, which commissioned the sculpture from Jorge Leyva.
As was noted in the dedication this week, there are other memorials throughout the city, many of them along the path of the storm, but this is the only one bearing the names of the 161 who died as a result of the tornado.
Clifford Wert, treasurer of the Cornell Complex, told us that the location of the memorial, even though it was not in the tornado’s path, is “a hallowed spot” because it’s near Joplin Memorial Hall, which served as a medical triage site in the hours immediately afterward.
The site also has served as a beginning and ending point of the Joplin Memorial Run, an annual event to remember those who died in the tornado but also to recognize the strength the community and the volunteers showed as we rebuilt.
Since the run began on the first anniversary of the tornado, about 25,000 runners have participated, according to Audie Dennis, president of Active Lifestyles Events, which coordinates the run, and about $400,000 has been raised, with a part of that set aside for the sculpture and the rest distributed to area organizations and used for rebuilding.
This is a fitting way to remember the victims of the storm, and we applaud all those involved ion the campaign.
If you haven’t already, swing by and take a look. Take a minute to reflect on the lives lost, the damage caused by that storm, and the tens of thousands of volunteers from the around the world who helped get this community back on its feet afterward.
And if you haven’t already, sign up for the Joplin Memorial Run, on May 20, 2023. Go to https://www.joplinmemorialrun.com. Registration is open.
