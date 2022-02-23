Mike Moon’s stunts trivialize him, and diminish him as a serious lawmaker.
But the punishment doled out in this latest instance does not fit the crime.
Moon, a Republican from Ash Grove whose state Senate district includes five Southwest Missouri counties, was recently stripped of several of his committee assignments for wearing denim overalls on the chamber floor.
Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said he has tried to talk to Moon privately about this issue, told him this is not necessarily a permanent situation, and asked Moon to apologize to the Senate.
Then things jammed up, escalating on Tuesday to the point that the Senate couldn’t get any work — the people’s work — done. Moon on Tuesday filibustered to stop even administrative tasks from moving forward. He read a book on prisoners of war before the Senate adjourned for the day without taking action.
There’s underlying context here: Moon is a member of the Senate’s Conservative Caucus, which has held up business on issues such as redistricting and blocked Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s nominee to lead the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Other Republicans in the Senate are frustrated with him; his House colleagues used to call Moon “poison” because his bills were usually doomed.
Moon is in the wrong. While there is no formal rule against wearing overalls on the Missouri Senate floor, the dress code is a tradition that for men includes a suit or a blazer with a shirt and tie. He knew what he was doing when he did it, which is why he had a tie on and a blazer with the overalls. Given his penchant for stunts — including videotaping himself dressing a chicken to make a point about something, just not sure what, a few years ago — Moon has lessened the respect in which Missourians should hold the General Assembly. He also was wrong to hold up Senate business.
There is more underlying context here: Moon wants to be the next U.S. representative from Southwest Missouri, replacing Billy Long.
But none of these values — disrespecting the Senate, making himself rather than the people’s business the center of attention, letting things get personal, and roadblocking work on any number of real issues— are Southwest Missouri values.
That said, removing Moon from committee assignments was an overreaction.
The Senate, if it wants to, should pass a dress code. Moon should be restored to his committee assignments and then held to the standard.
And Moon should apologize to the people of the state for letting petty stunts hamper our ability to address real and substantial issues.
