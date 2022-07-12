We thought Eric Schmitt’s attempt to sue China two years ago was a misfire, and said so, hoping that he would instead spend the time chasing more realistic issues.
The Missouri Attorney General alleged in the lawsuit that “Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistleblowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus and even hoarded personal protective equipment, thus causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable.”
And every word of it may be true. Much of it surely is.
Nevertheless, we thought the odds of anyone in Missouri seeing even so much as a nickel for the costs the pandemic imposed or anyone in China being held accountable made the whole exercise look pointless. And political.
We argued at the time that it was misspent energy as well as Missouri taxpayer money when there are lot of other legal issues needing pursued closer to home.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh threw out Schmitt’s lawsuit, saying his court had no jurisdiction over foreign governments.
“All in all, the court has no choice but to dismiss this novel complaint for lack of subject matter jurisdiction,” he wrote.
Critics like Ashley Deeks, an international law expert at the University of Virginia School of Law, had previously warned that lawsuits against other countries are usually pointless because U.S. law generally prohibits them with rare exceptions.
Chimène Keitner, an international law professor at the University of California at Hastings College of Law, told The Washington Post in April 2020 that she did not “see any portion of this lawsuit succeeding under the law as it currently stands.”
But Schmitt said just as soon as Limbaugh’s decision was announced that he was determined to appeal.
Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for Schmitt’s office, said in an email statement to The Missouri Independent: “The office disagrees with the court’s decision to let China off the hook, and today promptly filed a notice of appeal in this case to continue Attorney General Schmitt’s efforts to hold China accountable — we look forward to prevailing on appeal. Our fight continues on to make China pay.”
The way China handled the virus — arresting doctors to deter them from speaking out about the danger the virus represented, for example, and kicking out Western reporters who were covering the outbreak — exposed its real authoritarian values.
But we don’t see that anything will be gained or that China can be made to pay by pursuing a lawsuit that seems futile, that experts have already said doesn’t have even a slim hope of succeeding, and that a federal judge has already shot down.
We urge Schmitt, again, to drop the lawsuit and move on.
