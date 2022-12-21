It is time for Missouri lawmakers to extend Medicaid coverage for low-income women who are new mothers to a full year.
Actually, it is well past time. The General Assembly was set to pass a broadly supported bipartisan measure to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage in the last session, but delays caused by infighting — unrelated to the bill — among GOP members of the Senate doomed the measure.
Recently, Republican state Sen. Elaine Gannon of De Soto again submitted the proposal, during the legislative pre-filing period. Four similar bills have been filed in the House, with sponsors that include Majority Leader Jonathan Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit.
The session begins Jan. 4. Both chambers quickly should act to pass the provision, in order to avoid the end-of-session scrum that can foreordain failure for good measures that lack significant political clout.
Medicaid requires states to cover pregnancy and postpartum care for women with incomes up to 196% of the federal poverty guideline for at least 60 days after a birth. A provision in the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021 allows states to extend postpartum coverage. Now 26 states and Washington, D.C., have extended coverage, including Kansas, Georgia and Tennessee, according to a news release by Gannon.
Missouri has been among the worst states in the nation for deaths among new mothers for years. The most recent numbers show Missouri having the eighth-highest maternal mortality rate in the country.
A multiyear report on maternal mortality in Missouri published in August found that women on Medicaid are eight times more likely to die within one year of pregnancy than those with private health insurance. It also found Black women in Missouri were three times more likely to die within a year of pregnancy than white women. The report published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and compiled by the state’s Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review board assessed maternal deaths from 2017 to 2019.
It found that each year an average of 61 Missouri women died while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy, putting the state’s pregnancy-related mortality ratio at 25.2 deaths per 100,000 births. Overall, 74.5% of deaths were determined to be preventable — with more than half of those deaths occurring between 43 days and one year postpartum.
Our state also has a high infant mortality rate: 6.2 deaths per 1,000 live births versus 5.8 on average nationally.
Extending care is a step toward improving both of those tragic statistics.
Readers, join us in urging our lawmakers to pass this measure quickly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.