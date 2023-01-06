Missouri’s initiative petition process works.
As is. Right now.
It doesn’t need to be tweaked, tightened or made tougher.
In fact, if anything is not working, it is the Missouri Legislature.
Case in point: the Missouri Senate session in 2022.
Case in point: Medicaid expansion. It was clear for years that Missourians wanted it. It made economic sense. It also was the right thing to do. Yet without the citizen-driven initiative petition process, it wouldn’t have happened. When put before voters, it passed, 53% to 47%.
We could cite any number of examples where Missouri citizens used their initiative petition process — and let’s be clear, it is “theirs” — to implement the will of the people because they couldn’t get it past lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans at different times.
It also was the tool Missourians used to impose taxation and spending limits, aka, the Hancock Amendment — something conservative lawmakers who think this is being abused by liberals may want to keep in mind.
With lawmakers back in Jefferson City, they once again are discussing making it harder for Missourians to use the initiative petition process, which the state has had and that has worked well for more than 115 years.
One House proposal would require signatures from 15% of voters in each of the state’s eight congressional districts to put initiatives to a public vote. Currently, petitioners must gather signatures from 8% of voters in six districts.
The argument for tightening the initiative petition process is based on the flawed assumption that it is too easy now to get a measure passed. It isn’t. Most petitions that get launched don’t succeed.
But so what if the initiative petition process is easy to use? Isn’t that the people’s right?
Last year, Carl Bearden, a former Republican lawmaker, urged voters to reject any changes to the initiative petition process, writing, “The freedom to have a say on important issues is a fundamental right — and Missouri’s 115-year-old ballot measure process allows voters to circumvent partisan divides and directly get things done for the people. ... The legislature should resist further changes that would create massive roadblocks to access or inject politics into the people’s use of their reserved power.”
Bearden also noted that former Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft had to fight off similar attempts from Democrats when they were in power. Ashcroft said: “It is through the initiative process that those who have no influence with elective representatives may take their cause directly to the people. The General Assembly should be reluctant, therefore, to enact legislation which places any impediments on the initiative power which are inconsistent with the reservation found in the constitution.”
Couldn’t have said it any better!
