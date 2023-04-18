The ending Lincoln Hough is writing for public libraries is the better one, we think.
Hough, the Republican state senator from Springfield, said he will restore funding for Missouri libraries, his chief of staff, Pat Thomas, told the Globe recently. Hough is chairman of the Senate appropriations committee.
He was responding to a tale that went awry in the House, after House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, cut $4.5 million from state library funding. Smith had said that the state should not be subsidizing a lawsuit that has been filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two groups — the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association — challenging a state law.
The law makes it a crime to provide minors with sexually explicit visual material. Exceptions are provided for works of art, science classes and other educational courses. Only photos, drawings, videos and other visual depictions are prohibited. School librarians and other school officials can be hit with a year in jail or a $2,000 fine.
No one wants school librarians handing porn to minors, but that is not happening. We have learned to trust librarians, many of whom are parents and members of the community who share our values.
To continue the metaphor, they are on the same page with us, making sure our children have access to age-appropriate material, and that parents are included in the decision.
On Monday, Smith told the Globe that the law is intended to protect children from sexually explicit material. He said in a statement: “I became concerned that state public aid dollars, or any dollars we were passing through to libraries would go to subsidize that lawsuit that would seek to overturn the law we just passed that was thoughtfully crafted and unanimously passed, specifically when this law doesn’t pertain to pubic libraries, it pertains to libraries inside of schools,” Smith said in a statement.
But if a person or group believes a state law is unconstitutional or violates their rights, they get to challenge it; that’s how the process works, and that’s why the judiciary exists. The ACLU isn’t doing anything that conservative groups aren’t doing when laws they believe are wrong are passed. What’s more, the ACLU represents its clients for free, telling us: “We are not charging our clients to challenge the unconstitutional book ban ...”
So there is no “passing through.”
A check around the horn by Globe reporters this week found the loss would be profound for many of the 160 library districts affected by the move in the House.
Joplin Public Library director Jeana Gockley told us they would lose $35,000 in state aid; the Webb City Public Library could lose $10,000 in state funds. Director Jacob Johnson also told us, “ We didn’t ask them to sue,” referring to the Missouri Library Association.
We’re grateful the Senate is working to restore the funding.
Restore the money, and then close the book on this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.