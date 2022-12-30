Let’s end the year on a positive note, we said Thursday, promising a look at 10 reasons to be optimistic about Joplin, about where we are and where we are going in the coming year.
We looked at five on Thursday.
Here are five more.
1. Missouri Southern State University is raising money for a $30-million health education building, proposed for construction from late 2023 to early 2025, that will emphasize Southern’s commitment to health education and health science.
The proposed Health Science Innovation Center could also drastically change the look of the campus, with renderings showing a large building featuring Southern’s traditional brick front with white columns occupying a dominant spot front and center of the campus oval.
2. Joplin has a robust, dedicated social services community, and many of the organizations are expanding in order to meet the demand.
Jasper County CASA is almost finished with its Training and Connection Center, 1825 Carolyn Place. It will allow advocates and children to meet regularly and build relationships in a safe, stable setting and serve as the organization’s first home to call its own.
The indefatigable Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity recently completed its first multifamily housing unit, a duplex at 1405-1407 E. Sixth St. in Joplin.
And Joplin-based Rapha International recently kicked off a campaign to increase the size and capacity of its Hope and Healing Center. The group has for 20 years been serving survivors of trafficking, exploitation and abuse.
Those three are just the tip of the iceberg.
3. The elections of 2022 — and the relatively high voter turnout that accompanied them — showed that area residents are civic-minded and engaged in their community and country.
In Jasper County, November’s general election produced a 42.67% voter turnout — the third-highest in the county’s history, following the 2020 presidential election and the November 2018 election.
Newton County saw a voter turnout rate of 46.84%, and nearly 50% of registered voters in Ottawa County in Northeast Oklahoma showed up to the polls in November.
These are solid numbers, much higher than some elections, which only attract a percentage of voters in the single digits.
It’s great to see residents here exercising their right to vote and making their voices heard.
4. Children and teenagers in the Joplin area continue to amaze us with their intelligence, athleticism, volunteer efforts and love of community.
In 2022, we spotlighted young people like sisters Alizeh and Sania Hammad, seniors at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School who developed a free food pantry for the Islamic Society of Joplin, and 8-year-old Annabella Keith, a Southwest City girl who raised nearly $700 for the Ronald McDonald House through a bake sale.
But there are thousands more young people in this area who are doing great things every day: winning sports championships, earning scholarships, competing in events such as National History Day, performing community service, getting good grades, helping people around them and learning everything they can in school.
5. KCU-Joplin College of Dental Medicine is slated to open this summer and will welcome its first class, making Joplin perhaps the only community that has seen a medical and dental school open in the community.
All of this adds up to a pretty good place to be as 2023 gets ready to kick off, and we can’t help but think we’ve only scratched the surface.
Coming Saturday: The work is never done, and with that in mind we’ll look at some of the priorities we hope the community can address in the new year to keep the momentum rolling.
