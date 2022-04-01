Last week heralded the return of an in-person event that we here at the Globe love to champion: the regional science fair at Missouri Southern State University.
A total of 60 students in the fifth through 12th grades entered the fair, with entries in the categories of behavioral and social sciences; cell, molecular, and microbiology; chemistry and biochemistry; computer science, engineering, and mathematics; earth and environmental sciences; human and animal sciences; physics and astronomy; and plant sciences.
This annual event is a great one for getting students acquainted with the scientific method and research processes. Once they’re at the fair talking with judges, they also get to practice their communication, presentation and networking skills.
But overall this event accomplishes something that has become increasingly important in recent years: introducing students to science and giving them a glimpse of what kinds of careers could be possible for them. As the world becomes more reliant on technology and works to address pressing issues like climate change, these future scientists will be well positioned to take an active role in shaping the future.
Partnerships
One Joplin, a citywide collaborative of more than 200 community partners, got a boost last week for several of its initiatives to create a healthier community. Freeman Health System has pledged $225,000 for critical community needs like health and wellness, opioid education, smoking cessation, domestic violence response and homelessness prevention.
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School also got a boost: a $15 million gift from co-founders Debra and David Humphreys, the latter of whom is president and CEO of TAMKO Building Products. The gift will go toward a new Legacy Fund dedicated to more affordable, high-quality education for area students, starting next year with the lowering of tuition to $11,000 for all.
It’s these types of partnerships that will help turn Joplin into an area where people want to live, where the quality of life can attract businesses to invest here and people to make Joplin their home — not to mention the improved health and educational outcomes that could be possible for those already living here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.