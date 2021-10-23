Kudos to Joplin Parks and Recreation for the old-fashioned hayride it offered recently in McClelland Park. There were s’mores, a movie and more, and it looked like a lot of area families had a great time.
A few weeks earlier, the Parks and Rec people sponsored another successful event, Daddy Daughter Date Night.
Thank you for those.
These are other great Parks and Rec events, coming up this fall, and we encourage you to participate.
Up next?
The city will hold another Holiday Tree Trail and competition at Mercy Park, inviting area groups and residents to bring a decorated tree to the park, and to enter the competition for best tree. Even if you don’t want to enter a tree you can still walk the trail, getting into the holiday spirit, and vote for a fan favorite.
The trees stay up through Jan. 1
Look for more details about the Holiday Tree Trail in upcoming editions of the Globe as they are announced.
Do you need more good news to celebrate?
The Joplin Regional Community Foundation, the Carthage Community Foundation and the Sarcoxie Community Foundation shared a $20,000 grant through the Coover Regional Vaccination Initiative, recognizing their efforts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in Jasper County.
From July 26 to Sept. 20, the percentage of Jasper County residents 12 and older who were vaccinated went up nearly 9%.
Pete Ramsour, coordinator with the Joplin Foundation, told us they will use their share of the prize ($8,500) to support local organizations that are continuing vaccination efforts in Joplin.
Thanks for making this happen.
We urge them to press on with the cause of vaccination.
And while we’re recognizing those who deserve our thanks, we need to give a shout-out to U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Misouri, who recently partnered with U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, to introduce the COMFORT Act, which addresses the current shortage of Military and Family Life Counselors as well as increases access to counseling services on military installations.
The senators’ legislation will allow for license portability for MFLCs, so that counselors can work outside of the state in which they are licensed.
According to Blunt’s office, there is a nationwide shortage of behavioral health experts, and that shortage is worse across military communities.
