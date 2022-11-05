There was much to celebrate in the region this past week.
A dozen organizations in Southwest Missouri that work to protect children and prevent child abuse and neglect received nearly $5 million in grant funding, part of $19 million that went to 59 organizations statewide.
Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri, Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri, Rapha House International and the Alliance of Southwest Missouri are among them.
Debi Koelkebeck, Jasper County CASA executive director, told us she was ecstatic about the grant. There are approximately 500 children in foster care on any given night in Jasper County.
She also told us that state Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, “has been wonderful to support all of the work that these agencies do in the community, and he was responsible for going to Gov. Mike Parson and asked to have this money allocated specifically for child abuse, which is sadly so needed in the state.”
Our thanks to Smith, and to all those organizations working to improve the lives of area children.
Perfect score
In other good news, four Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School students — three seniors and one junior — achieved perfect scores on their ACT.
The students are: seniors Samantha Seto, Joplin; Nat Curtis, Joplin; Phoenix Wade, Columbus, Kansas; and junior Emalee Ro, Joplin — each scored a perfect 36 on the standardized test, which determines admission decisions for a vast majority of colleges and universities in the United States and Canada.
“Honestly, I can’t remember if we’ve ever had more than one student” obtaining a perfect score in a year,” said Robert Carlson, with the private school. “ ... it’s really unprecedented to have four people in high school in one year.”
Less than 0.5% of the estimated 1.9 million students — just 3,700 men and women — who annually take the ACT achieves a “perfect 36.”
Congratulations to the students, and to Thomas Jefferson.
Rapid Restoration
Up next, Shoal Creek. Since 2019, the city of Neosho has been working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Missouri Department of Conservation to remove the dangerous Lime Kiln Dam, a drowning hazard that has claimed many lives over the years.
To fix the hazard, workers filled the downstream side with a rocky slope that creates a series of moderate rapids that extend for about 220 feet.
Besides removing the hazard, this will allow for native species of fish and mussels to migrate upstream.
It is one of a number of projects in recent along Shoal Creek. Other work includes planting more than 1,700 trees and streambank stabilization in the upper Shoal Creek watershed.
Shoal Creek is the source of drinking water for Neosho, Joplin and others, and we should be doing everything in our power to protect it.
Our thanks to everyone for their hard work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.