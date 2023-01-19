It is a good time to be a governor.
Coffers aren’t just full, they are overflowing — Missouri has a $5 billion surplus, thanks to federal funds and a jump in state revenue. Overall, the governor is proposing a $51.6 billion state budget.
Because coffers are overflowing, there was much to like in Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State speech on Wednesday afternoon, which included a little something — and often times a lot of something — for everyone and everything.
With that in mind, we’ll outline some of the proposals we think are a smart investment:
• $700 million to public schools. Parson also is proposing $50 million for school safety grants.
Given the tragedies at Uvalde and other schools, hardening our buildings to protect our children seems like money well spent.
• $78.5 million to increase subsidies that help low-income families pay for child care.
Parson noted the decline in child care options around the state since the pandemic, with one-third of providers closing. The Missouri Independent also notes that child care is a priority for business groups, including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, for obvious reasons.
• $400 million for higher education, Parson wants an increase in core funding for community colleges and 4-year universities by 7% — “the largest increase in more than 25 years.” It also includes $275 million for capital improvement projects on our college campuses.
An upside here is that the investment should freeze tuition and fees charged by these institutions.
• $4.3 million for a new plan to improve Missouri’s maternal mortality rate.
This state ranks near the bottom in this category, which Parson called “embarrassing and absolutely unacceptable. ... We refuse to accept this tragic Missouri statistic. We must do better. If we can’t get it right for the mothers and children across our state, we might as well pack our bags and let somebody else occupy our seats.”
We’ll hold you to that!
• $3.5 million to increase the number of youth behavioral health liaisons across our state to help our youth in crisis.
• $250 million for rural broadband, with Parson tweeting: “Last year, we made one of the largest investments in broadband expansion across our state. Thanks to our efforts, nearly 70,000 under-served homes and businesses across our state now have broadband. ... If we can put electricity in every home, we can do the same with broadband.”
But now, a question about one of the governor’s major initiatives:
Parson said: “For years, congestion, traffic accidents, and delays have become serious issues for commuters on I-70. Not only are we concerned for motorist safety, these inefficiencies are costly to our state’s economy. This year, we are requesting $859 million to widen and rebuild the I-70 corridor and take the first step in adding a third lane across our state.”
According to the Associated Press, the money would widen more than 50 miles of roadway in suburban St. Louis, suburban Kansas City and Columbia, while also improving a bottleneck interchange at Interstate 70 and U.S. 63. That would still leave around 140 miles of rural I-70 with two lanes in each direction.
We are not disagreeing that the I-70 investment might be needed, but Parson and lawmakers didn’t make the case that it should be prioritized over other interstates, including Interstate 44.
Overall, the governor’s speech laid out a balance between infrastructure investment, education, taking care of the state’s 50,000 employees, and providing relief and support to state residents.
We are encouraged by the good Jefferson City can do with overflowing coffers, and hope lawmakers will work with the governor this year to make this happen.
