Area residents have a moment to get close to American history.
We urge them to seize it.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, is featuring rare American documents through January in its exhibit titled “We the People,” including a rare original print of the U.S. Constitution from 1787, as well as one of the few known original prints of the Declaration of Independence, along with the Bill of Rights, and much more.
Rod Bigelow, executive director of Crystal Bridges, told us: “This is one of 11 known copies of the official printing of the Constitution. There is the original document that will never leave Washington, D.C.,” he told us, and then these 11 copies, which he called “the messaging that went out to the colonies and important folks for the first time.”
These is something inspiring about begin up close with these documents, as well as one of the few copies of the Emancipation Proclamation with Abraham Lincoln’s actual signature.
Along with the documents are early paintings of several of our nation’s most important Founding Fathers — George Washington, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton.
But the exhibit is not limited to hagiography, and includes reminders that we are not the first generation to wrestle with difficult questions such as who is included in the phrase “the people,” and how far those rights in the Bill of Rights extend — questions very much at the forefront of our own debates.
You’ll find in the same rooms with the portrait of Washington and Jefferson a painting of a slave auction in Richmond, as well as portraits of Native American leaders, such as Red Jacket, a Seneca chief who was well known for his oratory.
You’ll also find works from 20th century and contemporary artists such as Gordon Parks emphasizing the ongoing struggles triggered by the meaning of the words in these documents.
Bigelow told the Globe he hopes visitors take away two things:
“One is to recognize how unique and radical our form of government is, as a nation, and of course the importance and symbolic nature of these documents that hold us together as a country.”
“And then to think about the power and responsibility that every individual has. When you come together as a community, you have a role in how this country is governed, you have the responsibility to vote, you have the possibility of speaking out — it is really core to what makes us Americans. I think sometimes we overlook them, and we just don’t think about just how amazing this kind of government is.”
Admission is free to the public, though reservations for a timed ticket are required because of the crowds expected.
You will be glad you went.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.