We welcome the new Missouri law prohibiting all drivers from using a cellphone or other handheld electronic device while driving.
It took effect Monday.
That said, let’s admit it will be a challenge. Just about everyone who has owned a car and owned a cellphone has at times made a stupid decision, but we believe this law will make our roads and streets safer and cut down on injuries and accidents.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, between 2012 and 2021 there were nearly 200,000 accidents in the state involving distracted drivers and 800 fatalities — more than 80 a year. The agency went on to say: “Cell phone use is responsible for far more distracted driving crashes than are being reported, according to a recent report from the National Safety Council.”
“We’ve seen a troubling and unacceptable trend of distracted driving crashes in recent years, and sadly, more times than not, someone other than the distracted driver was killed,” MoDOT State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood said in a statement
Known as the Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law, the measure takes its name from Randall Siddens and Michael Bening.
Randall Siddens, 34, of Columbia, was killed when a distracted driver plowed into him while he was picking up traffic cones after a marathon. The driver was on her cellphone when it happened and didn’t see the workers — who were wearing visibility vests — or the orange cones or the yellow caution lights on the flatbed truck or the patrol car that was escorting the work crews.
A video about that accident and the impact it has had on the lives of Siddens’ loved ones was first circulated by AAA. We recommend a link at https://vimeo.com/591094489 about the dangers of distracted driving. It takes four minutes. It will make you think twice before picking up that cellphone. It could be among the most useful thing on social media.
Michael Bening, 41, of Raymore was killed by a suspected distracted driver in 2021.
Specifically, the law bans drivers from physically holding or supporting a cellphone with any part of their body; manually typing, writing, sending, or reading text-based messages; recording, posting, sending or broadcasting video, including video calls and social media posts; and watching a video or movie.
We welcome the law, having advocated for it for a long time and believing that it was long overdue.
