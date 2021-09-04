Once a week we step back from the drama that is the news to recognize the good around us, and this holiday weekend, combined with last week’s announcement by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, reminds us that the good around us includes one of the top state park systems in the country.
Last week, Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, named Mike Sutherland as a deputy department director and David Kelly as director of its Division of State Parks. Sutherland was most recently the director of Missouri State Parks. We have had a chance to interview him over the years and believe he has a deep commitment to our parks, and the people who work at and for them.
Kelly brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role, including as a deputy division director for the past four years.
We’re optimistic about what these two will continue to bring to our parks.
Among the many challenges:
• Protecting what we have. Missouri has 92 parks and historic sites, many feeling the pressure of record public use brought on by the pandemic. Visitation grew to 21.1 million last year, from 18.5 in 2019. Parks in Southwest Missouri are among the most visited, including Roaring River, with more than 1.4 million visitors last year, and Table Rock, with 1.3 million. The pressure on our parks should be seen as evidence that Missourians need and want them, and as an argument for expanding the system.
• Building on the legacy of what we have. The state has acquired several parks that it has not yet opened, including Ozark Mountain, near Branson, and Bryant Creek, near Ava. Setting the course for new parks involves public input and takes time, but we know Missourians are excited to visit these places. The state also has an opportunity to expand its rails-to-trails network by developing the 140-mile Rock Island line. Last year’s Great American Outdoors Act provided full and permanently funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which should help make money available for state park improvements and acquisitions going forward.
• Resisting political pressure. There are those in Missouri — lawmakers among them — who oppose the very idea of state parks and public ownership, even when the sites come from willing sellers and are funded by sources other than state tax dollars and have the potential to drive local economic development. They would rather the state sell some of the jewels it has acquired.
Pushing back on this political pressure to protect what has been accomplished and fighting for the parks on behalf of all Missourians will be a formidable challenge.
Missouri has promoted two new leaders, but it is going to take the work of all of us to safeguard what we have inherited.
