The First Americans Museum that opened this past weekend in Oklahoma City is an overdue tribute to Native American resilience.
It was decades in the making, having overcome funding and other challenges to honor the 39 federally recognized tribes in Okla Homma — two Choctaw words meaning “red people.”
Today, tribes from as far west as northern California (Modoc) and Arizona (Apache) and from as far east as Florida (Seminole) and New York (Seneca-Cayuga) call Oklahoma home, having been removed from the ancestral lands and forcibly relocated.
Theirs is a tragic yet resilient story, and one all Americans need to understand. The $175 million museum is a giant step toward deeper understanding.
Stories and artifacts represent every tribe, including the 10 that are now based in Northeast Oklahoma: the Miami Nation, the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, the Modoc Nation, the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma, the Quapaw Nation, the Seneca-Cayuga Nation, the Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, the Wyandotte Nation and the Cherokee Nation.
Native American treatment is a difficult and shameful part of our past, and the museum will not shy away from that, recalling the history of forced removal, of massacres, and of boarding schools and sometimes brutal assimilation. Yet it is also the story of Native accomplishment in the face of adversity, and the museum will eventually also serve as the home for the National Native American Hall of Fame.
Leslie Halfmoon, a curator and Caddo Nation citizen, said of the museum:“These are still living cultures. and even though it is a museum, we envision this place to continue to be a living cultural center.”
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, an Osage citizen who is also that city’s first Native American mayor, said those who visit the museum will be “blown away.”
This sounds like a fantastic opportunity for Oklahoma’s tribes to tell their story, and for the rest of us to listen and learn.
