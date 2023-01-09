Newtonia will be a welcome addition to the National Park Service, and now, thanks our outgoing U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, that has happened.
It will be a satellite site operated by the nearby Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, in Republic.
Newtonia was the site of two battles during the Civil War, one in 1862 and the other in 1864, and the legislation would expand the boundaries of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, near Republic, to include two dozen acres and sites relevant to both of those battles, such as the historic Mathew Ritchey home, built about 170 years ago, which served as a hospital and a headquarters.
In announcing his plans to add Newtonia to the National Park Service, Blunt said: “The history of Newtonia is important to gaining a better understanding of the deadliest war in U.S. history and how it impacted our state and nation.”
No less a historian than Ed Bearrs, a former chief historian for the National Park Service and a leading Civil War historian, told the Globe during a previous interview that Newtonia, although not on the scale of other battles, was nationally significant, and for different reasons.
According to Bearrs, the first battle of Newtonia represents part of what he called the “Confederate high-water” mark in 1862; The Civil War Sites Advisory Commission called the battle “the South’s apogee in the area; afterward, the only Confederates in the area belonged to raiding columns.”
It also was one of the few times that Native Americans fought each other in the conflict.
The 1864 battle was the end of Maj. Gen. Sterling Price’s retreat from Missouri, which Bearss told us was the largest mounted expedition launched by either side. It also is seen as the last major battle of the Civil War fought west of the Mississippi River. Price’s Raid is also one of the episodes of the war not represented in the National Park Service.
Kudos to Blunt, who pushed to include Newtonia in the National Park Service for more than a decade.
This decision also was supported by the American Battlefield Trust, which has worked to protect Civil War and other battlefields.
But the real heroes of this fight are the members of the the Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association, a volunteer group that understood the significance of what happened at Newtonia and worked for nearly three decades to protect and preserve the mansion, the historic cemeteries, and other key parts of the battlefields, and to acquire the home and the land.
