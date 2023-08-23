Sometimes we fall into the trap of thinking of museums as stodgy buildings with dusty relics.
Museums are, above all else, storytellers. And in the case of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum — our story. It is at times a heroic and astounding story. Sometimes it is horrifying. But our stories teach us who we are; they shape who we become, what we believe, what we can achieve, what values we want to pass on to our children and what values we want to leave in the past.
Yet for all that, attendance at Joplin museums remains low; the museums draw only 12,000 to 13,000 visitors annually. We’ve said before that, given our stories, this could be a six-figure museum, drawing more than 100,000 visitors annually. But because of the low attendance, the museum lacks revenue.
We think it also need a high-profile home worthy of the story.
There’s no better time to rethink our museum than now — Joplin’s sesquicentennial, as well as the approaching 100th birthday of Route 66.
A recently completed study maps out a 10-year plan for the Joplin History and Mineral Museum and includes $33 million worth of renovations as well as exhibit and operational changes the consultants said could make it a destination draw.
Some people may spill their coffee when seeing that figure, but for too long we have failed to invest in telling our story, both to our children and to the world. So we have some catching up ahead of us.
The study and its recommendations were commissioned from PGAV Destinations of St. Louis. They found that even community members who spoke to the consultants said the museum “is not held in high regard by stakeholders or the community.”
With investment, the study concluded the museum could be a regional draw. It also should be a place that can handle traveling exhibitions like those offered by the Smithsonian.
Here’s what we have working in our favor.
The mineral museum is considered a world-class collection, but ask people what Joplin is known for — why they might stop at the museum — and three things come to mind: Bonnie and Clyde, Route 66 and the 2011 tornado.
Museums have to be about more than exhibits, they have to offer an experience. What would it have been like to work in the mines? Is there a way to recreate that experience? What would it have been like to travel on Route 66 in its heyday, with Bobby Troup, Buz and Tod, John Steinbeck, Dorothea Lange and others? Can we re-create the House of Lords with all of its “glittering swank,” perhaps with a young artist at the bar being harassed by “roughnecks” because of the painting behind the bar.
It’s time we reinvest in telling the story of our past, for our future’s sake.
