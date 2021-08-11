The surprises keep coming for Sue Day, who recently retired as a counselor at Joplin High School after decades in education.
Just four months after she attended a JHS assembly that served as a cover for the surprise announcement that she had been named a finalist for the national LifeChanger of the Year award, Day was called again to the high school on Wednesday.
She thought she was taping a back-to-school message. Instead, she was surprised with an even bigger announcement: that she had been selected as the grand prizewinner of the LifeChanger of the Year award from the pool of finalists.
Our admiration of Day’s commitment to her students over the years cannot be overstated. She truly has impacted the lives of thousands of young adults, helping them navigate the challenges of high school and apply for college and scholarships, or just simply serving as a good listener, cheerleader and mentor. We guarantee that in many cases, she was the reason that a student reached graduation day, selected a specific university or degree program, or found a passion during high school — all because her No. 1 priority was students’ academic, social and emotional success.
Others are in agreement that Day has been a crucial part of Joplin High School. Just look at how she has been described by dozens of co-workers, former students and community members on her profile page at the LifeChanger of the Year website: a lifesaver and an all-around wonderful person. Kind, smart and encouraging. Amazing. Respected colleague and treasured friend. A beacon of light. A difference-maker. The greatest resource the district has. The epitome of an awesome high school counselor. The most informed and compassionate educator. Irreplaceable.
There is no one who has changed more lives in Joplin for the better, and therefore no one more deserving of the LifeChanger of the Year award, than Sue Day. Congratulations on this incredible achievement, and enjoy your well-earned retirement.
