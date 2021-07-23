There are plenty of nonprofits in the Joplin area that continue to do good work despite the restraints of the pandemic.
Chief among them is Joplin NALA Read, which helps adult learners in the area improve their skills in reading, math and English. That’s a mission that NALA has had since it launched in 1981, and the organization will celebrate its 40th anniversary later this fall.
That a local group has worked tirelessly for four decades to help individuals with low literacy skills for the betterment of their lives is remarkable. And to be sure, they are indeed bettering lives.
Wenjuan Heim, of Joplin, first started learning from NALA after moving to Missouri from China in 2006. Now, she’s found a job and bought a house here, and her English skills have given her a sense of identity as an American, she told us.
“I really enjoy being who I am now,” she said.
There are thousands more individuals in the Joplin area alone with low literacy skills, so NALA’s mission is far from over. Congratulations on 40 years serving this community, and we look forward to at least 40 more.
Another notable nonprofit is the Compass Academy Network, founded three years ago by Debra Humphreys. It provides free summer school, so to speak, for middle school students to help them stay up to date on their academics and be ready to return to school in the fall.
It’s going on this month at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, and several enrolled students told the Globe last week that they’ve appreciated the midsummer boost.
“Most of the stuff we’re learning, other than the study skills, are things we’ve already learned, like math, but I think that having it refreshed will help me when I go back to South,” Joplin South Middle School eighth grader Jenni Hiatt said.
And because the curriculum also includes concepts like teamwork, leadership and character, students are picking up some skills they didn’t expect.
These skills “are more about helping us grow into a better person,” South Middle School eighth grader Zoey Leow told us.
A group with an admirable goal of ensuring that area students are prepared academically for the next phase of their education.
Keep up the good work.
