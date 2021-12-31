Several agencies spotlighted in the pages of the Globe last week are to be commended for the work they’re doing to take care of some of our most vulnerable.
One is the Webb City Farmers Market, long a dependable source of locally produced foods and other goods. The market for years has offered free meals for children during the summer, and it recently branched out to provide the same for food-insecure residents.
Once a month, the market will partner with the local branch of Food Not Bombs to provide hot meals at Joplin’s Ewert Park to those in need. The effort takes donations of fresh produce from some market vendors and redistributes them to those who need it most.
Volunteers with Food Not Bombs have worked with several other local businesses and nonprofits, but they told the Globe that the market’s participation is important to the cause.
“The fact that they bring fresh, healthy food from local growers aligns well with FNB’s guidelines,” volunteer Gerry Wittmann said. “We feel it is important for those in need to be heard and seen, and to be treated with respect, not only as our fellow human beings but also as members of our community.”
Another agency working in the community is Jasper County CASA, which pairs volunteer court-appointed special advocates with foster children — 450 to 500 in Jasper County alone — to guide them through the process of finding a permanent home, with the goal of having an advocate for every child in the county by 2024.
To improve its visibility in the Joplin area and to aid in recruitment, Jasper County CASA is looking to expand from its current location at the Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center. Four empty lots adjacent to The Light at Joplin church on East 20th Street will soon become the organization’s home.
“We really hope the visibility will help us share that awareness and the need,” executive director Debi Koelkebeck told the Globe recently.
A big thumbs up to these nonprofits for their commitment to the betterment of Southwest Missouri and to the care of otherwise voiceless groups. Keep up the good work.
Looking ahead
January has a reputation of being a dark and cold month, somewhat of a letdown after the holiday cheer of November and December. But there are some events to look forward to this month, the first of 2022.
Schools, colleges and universities will return for a new semester and a fresh start. Best of luck to students and teachers for a successful and healthy second half of the academic year.
Coming up on Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, for which a celebration is planned by Missouri Southern State University. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the North End Zone Facility; Nanda Nunnelly, president of Joplin’s Minnie Hackney Community Center, will be the featured speaker.
