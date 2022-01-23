Nursing homes can do this. They can get to full compliance on vaccination rates. Other states are doing it. Other industries are doing it.
Right now Missouri is worst in the nation for vaccination rates among nursing home staff, at only 67%. And organizations that represent nursing homes are pushing back on the federal government’s vaccine mandate for employees in those homes that receive Medicare or Medicaid money. But their fear is unfounded.
Many other states have achieved near universal compliance. New York has 97% compliance; in fact, 13 states, representing different regions around the country, are over 90%. Our neighbors Illinois and Arkansas have each pushed past 80%.
Spring River is an example of what can be done. Jennifer Knecht, spokesperson for Christian Horizons Living Centers, which owns Spring River Christian Village in Joplin, said 100% of the workers at that center have met conditions of employment because Christian Horizons acted in April 2021 and set a deadline of Nov. 15, 2021, for workers to be vaccinated. It was a condition of employment.
In our own backyard, Tyson Foods found positive reinforcement was the key to getting vaccine compliance from employees and got nearly all of its employees vaccinated last fall.
Tyson offered incentives, including up to $200 per employee, to get vaccinated. It also allowed employees to take time off to get vaccinated and held on-site vaccination clinics. Company officials also had what they called “one-on-one conversations” with team members who were hesitant.
It wasn’t perfect, and the company lost some workers, but Tyson went from less than half of its workforce being vaccinated on Aug. 3 to 96% compliance a few months later, and company officials called their program “a success.”
It is embarrassing to see Missouri in the rear on this fight. We can do better. Our seniors deserve it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.