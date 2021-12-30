The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is broken.
How else can one describe an agency that allows its elected members to take hundreds of thousands of dollars from utilities and other companies they regulate?
How else would one describe an agency that allows its members to sit on the boards of companies that have business that intersects with the duties of the commission?
And how else would one describe an agency with a revolving door between regulatory staff and the companies the commission regulates? Even one of the three commissioners acknowledged his concerns about this.
All of these problems and more were exposed in a monthslong investigation by CNHI Oklahoma.
The three elected commissioners have each accepted more than $200,000 from employees, subsidiaries or political action companies tied to companies they regulate, or from individuals with a vested interest in those industries during their most recent election cycle.
One commissioner, Todd Hiett, has refused to resign from his role on a bank board despite the fact that that bank has interests that have come before the commission. Heitt has recused himself from voting on those issues, but former Republican legislative colleague Mike Reynolds doesn’t think that’s enough, and we absolutely agree.
Heitt should resign from the bank board, or, failing that, he should surrender his seat on the commission.
Even the Oklahoma attorney general, who is charged with representing consumers in matters before the commission, takes campaign money from the companies that come before the regulatory body.
At a time when the commission is deciding cases worth billions of dollars that will affect consumers for decades, the CNHI report shined a light on the flaws built into the current setup.
Oklahoma lawmakers need to overhaul their state’s regulatory process. While there is no silver-bullet solution, lawmakers could start by asking themselves why 39 other states do not allow direct election of regulators and instead appoint them via the governor. That would at least provide some level of a buffer, and it looks like a much better option than the current compromised arrangement.
Oklahoma should also create an independent third-party agency, similar to Missouri’s Office of Public Counsel, to remove the conflict of interest that exists when the AG both represents consumers and takes donations from regulated companies.
Reforms are overdue to restore the integrity of the regulatory process.
