We thinketh that an Oklahoma lawmaker erreth with his latest bill.
State Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, would require every public school library in Oklahoma to purchase a King James Bible, which in and of itself is not the issue, given that book’s impact on English literature, culture and history. The King James Bible was a masterpiece in its time, and remains a historic record today. Most libraries already have a copy; if they don’t they should.
However, Burns wants to mandate its use as the primary text when schools teach courses on the Old and New testaments.
His proposal is problematic for any number of reasons, one of the chief ones being that Protestant, Catholic and Orthodox Christians use different versions of the Old Testament. The Catholic version has more Old Testatment books than the Protestant version, and the Orthodox has even more books.
Why is the state telling schools which Bible they must use?
The King James, written more than 400 years ago, while as we said a masterpiece of its time, is beyond its time.
Daniel L. Smith-Christopher, a professor of theological studies at Loyola Marymount University in California, who specializes in Old Testament studies and theology, said the King James has been left behind by advances in archaeology, the discovery of ancient texts, and many more developments that all favor modern and updated translations.
“Would you go to a medical doctor who learned medicine from books written in the 17th century?” he asked. “We have learned so much about the Bible since 1611, and especially ways to translate it more accurately and with more confidence.”
“Furthermore, the simple truth is that the KJV is filled with mistakes,” Smith-Christopher said. “Of course, the language is very pretty, but for that same reason it is often very hard for modern students to understand.”
Let school librarians and the teachers of these courses determine what versions of the Bible they want to use in their classrooms. The mandate is dangerous.
Besides, it be not the business of lawmakers (who as a group too often demonstrate an unfamiliarity with the Good Book’s many lessons and its wise counsel) to meddle.
Yea, verily.
