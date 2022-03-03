If you are a person who has periods, then you know how expensive that can be.
A person can use 16,000 tampons in a lifetime, according to Period Equity, a legal organization working to achieve what it calls menstrual equity. In a majority of states, that person must pay sales tax on purchases of tampons and other menstrual products, despite the fact that these products are an absolute necessity like food, not luxury goods like lip balm.
That has led a number of states, though not Missouri, Kansas or Oklahoma, to eliminate the so-called “tampon tax” on such products, the idea being that the tax places an unfair economic burden on those who menstruate.
Oklahoma state Sen. Jessica Garvin has had a different idea.
The Republican from Duncan believes that eliminating that tax won’t actually save period-having people that much money in the long run — $40 to $50 per year, she estimates.
Instead, she is proposing that the state place $1 million of the estimated $3.7 million per year in taxes that Oklahoma collects on period products into a special fund for the State Department of Health to contract with county health departments, nonprofits, local organizations and churches to purchase and distribute menstrual products for free to those who need them.
To be sure, there is certainly a need for that kind of help. Two in 5 people nationwide have struggled to buy period supplies, and 1 in 3 low-income people have reported missing work, school or similar events due to a lack of period supplies, according to the Connecticut-based Alliance for Period Supplies.
In addition, period poverty disproportionately impacts minority populations. According to a 2021 study cited by the Alliance for Period Supplies, a quarter of Black and Latina people with periods strongly agree that they’ve struggled to afford period products in the past year. More than a quarter of all respondents to the study said the COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult to access period products.
Sen. Garvin’s proposal is an alternative to eliminating the tampon tax, and one worth trying.
If the state is going to profit off of people’s periods, then it makes sense to reinvest that revenue toward getting period products into the hands of those who need them most.
