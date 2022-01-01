Resolved this New Year to learn from the past, from earlier generations of Joplin residents who, despite their adversity, remained optimistic.
Such as Jan. 1, 1933, during the worst depression this country had ever and has yet seen.
“So far as 1932 is concerned, everyone concedes it wasn’t anything to evoke loud cheers ... The prosperity that we thought a year ago was just around the corner remained there. The ‘rapidly improving prospects’ reported early in the year faded like a morning mist before the rays of the summer sun.”
Yet, the Globe editorial said, “... why not resolve: To lift your chin, straighten your shoulders, and look trouble in the eyes without blinking. ... To frown at pettiness, intolerance, bigotry, and dishonesty in every guise, even when exhibited by your best friends. To be cheerful though the heavens fall and to be intolerant of those who are gloomy and refuse to remain in their company. To feel, down deep in your heart, that nothing else makes much difference so long as you give to life the best that is in you.”
Nine years later — Jan. 1, 1942 — Joplin residents were reeling like other Americans from the attack just weeks earlier that threw them into World War II.
“The new year finds the United States at war. Not an easy, leisurely war of certain outcome, but a desperate, difficult war in which the ultimate result is going to be victory only if we exert every ounce of our strength and energy and wealth to make it so. The feeling of the average American is that we are at war only with Japan. But we are at war, also, with Germany and Italy, and it is this fact that the extraordinary character of the emergency becomes apparent. For it is the mighty military machine of Germany that is the real menace to the world. ...
“Therefore, on this New Year’s day, 1942, resolve — to consecrate yourself to loyal, patriotic support of our government ... To produce those things you can produce that will help to ultimate victory ... to maintain firmly and with confidence the belief that we will win in the end because our cause is just.”
Jan. 1, 1968, was greeted with news of the war in Vietnam and attacks on Americans.
“New Year’s Day marked by families, football, faith in a tense world,” read the dominant headline in the paper.
Yet they, too, found reason to be optimistic, pointing out that “worry was the thinking we do today that ought to have been done yesterday,.”
They contrasted “Forethought”— “concern for tomorrow expressing itself intelligently” with “Fearthought ... concern expressing itself irrationally and leading to failure and misery.”
The editorial challenged readers not to assume the worst, either of the future or of each other, and not to live in fear.
It borrowed a quote it attributed to Mark Twain: “I have known many sorrows, most of which never happened at all.”
