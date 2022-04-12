To the already too-long list of Oklahoma officials who don’t believe the public has any right to know what they are doing, add the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
The OTA shamelessly argues that Oklahoma taxpayers aren’t entitled to know how much money it is paying individual property owners affected by planned turnpike expansion projects.
In response to an open records request recently filed by CNHI Oklahoma, OTA provided records that indicate that since the start of 2021, it has spent a total of $1.95 million to purchase about 68.37 acres in Creek and Lincoln counties — an average of $28,521 an acre. That’s for 35 Turner Turnpike-related land acquisitions, records show.
But it won’t disclose how much it paid for each property, which flies in the face of common sense not to mention is a slap in the face to transparency and public accountability.
The OTA cities an exemption in Oklahoma law that its officials argue allows it to withhold “personal financial information,” including such things as credit reports or other financial data obtained by or submitted to a public body for the purpose of evaluating credit worthiness, obtaining a license or permit, or for the purpose of becoming qualified to contract with a public body.
But that is not what is happening here.
Joey Senat, an Oklahoma State University associate professor who specializes in the state’s open records and open meetings law, told CNHI last week that it’s “shocking” that a government agency is trying to withhold the price it paid for land.
He said he’s never seen the exemption to open records used in this way and doesn’t think any Oklahoma court will agree that what government pays someone for their land is exempt from public disclosure.
“Those people are not submitting personal financial information for those reasons,” Senat said. “This is what the government is paying them. If you use their argument, then every amount of money that goes to someone is exempted.”
We agree with his interpretation, as well as his warning that followed, when Senat said this is the sort of dangerous argument that a government agency can use to mask corruption.
Now no one is accusing OTA of corruption, unless you consider breaking the law itself a corrupt act.
Senat said: “It is absurd that government would claim that what it’s paying people for land, whatever goes into that price … is somehow a secret.”
Last month, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation released the individual purchase prices for each of several recent land acquisitions in response to a request from a newspaper. That’s a better and the right example.
We urge the OTA to review its decision. We also urge other Oklahoma leaders to get involved, in the interest of public disclosure.
The OTA announced earlier this year a $5 billion, 15-year plan to expand the state’s turnpikes, and withholding public information is bad way to begin.
