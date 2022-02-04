We take a day each week to look back in thanks, and let’s start with last week’s winter storm.
It could have been much worse — more ice, more snow, colder temperatures.
Our thanks to all of the snowplow crews who kept the streets and roads cleared, and to all the utility crews who had to work through the cold weather to keep power and water flowing.
The Missouri Department of Transportation kept state highways cleared despite hundreds of unfilled positions statewide, and other workers who were sidelined by COVID-19.
While we are at it, how some thanks for Tyson Foods?
Last year, the Springdale, Arkansas, company donated more than 16 million pounds of protein — the equivalent of 64 million meals — to fight hunger. The food was valued at more than $36 million and went to food pantries and hunger relief organizations.
The company also set up emergency operations in Kentucky after the December tornadoes, with volunteers from Tyson plants across Arkansas, Tennessee and Indiana cooking meals for storm victims and volunteers.
We haven’t forgotten that they were here doing the same thing after the 2011 Joplin tornado.
Finally, let’s remember to thank those who were recognized recently with the 2021-22 Pride & Purpose Day honors for their contributions of service to Missouri Southern State University or their respective communities.
• Rod Anderson, Monett, received the 2021 Lion-Hearted Award. In 2003, then-Gov. Bob Holden appointed Anderson to the MSSU Board of Governors, on which he served for 12 years, including two years as chairman. Anderson also has served on the Lionbackers board at MSSU and has established two scholarship endowments.
• Diane Reid Adams, Joplin, got the 2021 Spirit of Service Award. After retirement in 2013, she taught U.S. history part time at MSSU. She currently serves as a member of the Joplin City Council and on the Missouri Municipal League’s state committee on municipal finance and taxes.
• Jerry and Linda Keifer received the 2022 Lion-Hearted Award. They have hosted approximately 75 international students attending Missouri Southern since 2009.
• Debi Koelkebeck was awarded the 2022 Spirit of Service Award. Koelkebeck’s community work has included serving as board president for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper & Newton Counties, a board member for the United Way of Southwest Missouri and a past president of the Lafayette House board. In 2015, she was sworn in as a court-appointed special advocate, and she was founding board president of Jasper County CASA, advocating for children in foster care.
Our thanks to everyone for their service.
