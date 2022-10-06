Last month, the Joplin City Council agreed to fund two full-time ranger positions for city parks; we think this could prove a smart investment for Joplin.
Recently, residents have voiced concerns about safety in city parks. Our own poll conducted on these pages found 57% of respondents had concerns for their safety when visiting city parks. (We should note that the poll, while not scientific, has proven itself at times a reliable barometer of the community’s mood.)
Maybe some of this is a perception. Anyone who has been in our parks late at night or early in the morning can find some of the unhoused spending the night there. That doesn’t mean it’s dangerous, but it is indicative of a problem that Joplin still needs to get under control.
However, even a cursory search through police records turns up any number of crimes — assaults, robberies, muggings, thefts, vandalism, loitering in parks by registered sex offenders — that indicate there is more than perception at work.
We think that creating the two full-time ranger positions is a good investment because Joplin resident clearly appreciate and want to use their parks.
That was evident in the vote last year, when nearly 80% of Joplin voters approved the renewal of a quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
Some of the projects include replacement of the Ewert Park pool with a splash park and a place to ice skate in winter, as well as various upgrades and improvements, such as restrooms, sand volleyball courts, trails, improved security efforts and more.
The goal of the two rangers is to provide weeklong coverage for our parks.
While there was debate about whether the rangers should be armed, it was ultimately decided they should not be. Police Chief Sloan Rowland said he is developing a training program for the rangers, who will have radios that would directly connect to the police department in case of an emergency.
Park Director Paul Bloomberg believes the role of the rangers should be more ambassador than enforcer, and we agree.
They rangers will greet visitors and provide information, check conditions at parks, help keep an eye on problems or needed repairs, and by merely patrolling they will help provide a sense of security that resident are telling us they don’t have right now.
We think the two park ranger positions are a wise use of city resources and will lead to better park use.
