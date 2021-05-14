We’re glad to see lawmakers agreed to avert a threatened veto by Gov. Mike Parson of the wide-ranging crime bill that would limit when police can use chokeholds.
The measure was at risk Tuesday after Gov. Mike Parson threatened to veto it over a provision to give lawmakers the power to enforce subpoenas requiring people to testify before legislative committees. A joint committee reviewing the final draft of the bill removed the provision because of the governor’s objections, but House members had said they would not support the proposal without it.
Police reform is more urgent than the issue of legislative subpoenas — not rationally related to the crime bill anyway — and lawmakers rightly agreed to remove the language about subpoenas issued by the General Assembly from the bill during the conference committee Wednesday morning.
“Politics is the art of what’s possible,” Rep. Mark Ellebracht, D-Liberty, told Missouri Independent. “In this bill, we got most of what was possible in regards to good criminal justice reform, helping law enforcement do their jobs and making the citizens of Missouri safer.”
We agree, though the bill is a broad canvas with a varied landscape of proposals not all related to police. In addition to limiting police use of chokeholds, the bill would strengthen background checks for law enforcers, prohibit an officer from having “sexual conduct” with someone detained or in jail, require that prisons provide women in custody with free tampons and pads, and crack down on protesters who block roadways, among other provisions.
The need for the bill comes in response to concerns about police use of force and widespread protests after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, a Black man handcuffed and in custody, by kneeling on his neck for about nine minutes.
Victor Sly, who worked for the Joplin Police Department for more than 20 years and currently is a campus police officer at Missouri Southern State University, told the Globe in a recent interview that he’s never had to use a chokehold. “I have fought with guys and girls where they have resisted, but the part where Derek Chauvin sat on his neck for nine minutes, there was no resistance. There was no excuse,” said Sly, who is president of Joplin’s NAACP chapter.
This measure would ban the use of chokeholds by police in such a situation.
The Missouri Senate on Wednesday passed the bill with a bipartisan 31-2 vote. The House voted 140-4 on Thursday to send the bill to Gov. Mike Parson, a former sheriff.
We urge the governor to sign it.
